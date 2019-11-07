GM launches OnStar fleet management tool

DETROIT — General Motors has introduced a fleet management tool for small and medium businesses through its OnStar connectivity network. It's the latest step in GM's efforts to create new revenue streams tied to its vehicles.

Starting Thursday, OnStar Vehicle Insights will provide fleet operators with real-time vehicle data, including location, driver performance and health and maintenance information. Drivers will be able to lock, unlock and remotely start vehicles from the OnStar Vehicle Insights website as well as track trip history and view driving behavior.

"We are focused on creating new business models that utilize a lot of the capabilities that we have within GM," Michelle Calloway, head of OnStar Vehicle Insights for GM Global Innovation, told Automotive News.

The fleet management product is the newly formed GM innovation team's second foray into adjacent businesses. This year, GM launched a brand of electrified bicycles.

The OnStar feature, which has a monthly fee of $15.99 per vehicle, is compatible with most 2015 and newer vehicles, GM said. Eventually, GM plans to make it compatible with other brands. Expanding to non-GM brands is a "key priority item," Calloway said, because businesses' fleets comprise many makes and models. "Business owners want a simple tool to see all the vehicles in a fleet," she said.

With the new product, GM is focused on businesses with small and medium fleets across a variety of industries, Calloway said. Through existing partnerships with Spireon and Telogis, GM data informs management for much larger fleets, she said.

OnStar Vehicle Insights replaces the automaker's Commercial Link tool, which GM launched in 2016.