Ford, GM aim to settle trademark fight over hands-free driving

Ford Motor Co. and General Motors will attempt to settle a trademark fight over the branding of their hands-free driving technology out of court.

Lawyers for the companies told a San Francisco federal judge that they are continuing to work out terms of the settlement and will report back to court within 60 days if an accord isn’t reached.

The tit-for-tat legal skirmish began in July when GM sued Ford for violating its trademarked driver-assist technology. It said it was taking action to protect its “Super-Cruise” brand and “Cruise,” the name of its self-driving affiliate Cruise LLC, after Ford in April renamed its Co-Pilot360 automated driving system as “BlueCruise.”