Ford files found online in cloud data exposure

Attunity Ltd., a company that manages and safeguards data, did not secure internal files of clients, including Ford Motor Co., the latest example of sensitive information being publicly accessible on the web.

The incident revealed passwords and network information about Attunity as well as emails and technology designs from some of its high-profile customers. Researchers at UpGuard Inc., a cybersecurity company, found more than a terabyte of data left unsecured by Attunity last month on Amazon Web Services cloud-computer servers, according to a report they published Thursday.

Attunity’s data buckets included files about Ford’s information-technology architecture and details on internal project plans. Ford said it was never notified about a data exposure.

“We know the kind of information we provide to companies like Attunity, and we don’t believe there’s an issue,” said Monique Brentley, a spokeswoman for the carmaker.

Attunity is a data custodian that helps integrate clients’ information stored in various places so it can be analyzed easily. The company, based in Kfar Saba, Israel, is an “Advanced Technology Partner” of Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud division. Yet Attunity didn’t configure its cloud storage so it was locked to the public and left all of the data visible in plain text, Upguard said. The failure is similar to an incident Bloomberg News reported in April, when digital platform Cultura Colectiva openly stored 540 million records on Facebook Inc. users in Amazon’s cloud.

So far, UpGuard said it had no evidence that any bad actors took advantage of the information when it was accessible online. Attunity removed public access to the buckets the day after UpGuard informed the company about the breach in May, but it took several weeks before Attunity asked the cybersecurity company more detailed questions about the data exposure, according to Chris Vickery, director of cyberrisk research at UpGuard.

Attunity said current evidence indicated UpGuard was the only entity that accessed the data.

“We are still in the process of conducting a thorough investigation into the issue and have engaged outside security firms to conduct independent security evaluations,” Derek Lyons, a spokesman for Attunity’s parent company, Qlik Technologies Inc., said in a statement. “Attunity customers deploy and operate the software directly in their own environments, and therefore Attunity doesn’t store or host sensitive customer data. Upon becoming aware of the issue, Qlik applied its security standards and best practices to the Attunity environments, including monitoring by Qlik’s 24x7 security operations center. We take this matter seriously and are committed to concluding this investigation as soon as possible.”