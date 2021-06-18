Ferrari, Amazon enter agreement on data

MILAN -- Ferrari and Amazon Web Services have entered an agreement to make Amazon's cloud computing unit the automaker's cloud storage, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider, AWS said.

The deal will help Ferrari streamline design and testing of its cars and allow its Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team to launch a digital fan engagement platform, AWS said.

"Together, the companies will accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organization", including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Formula One team, it added.

Ferrari will rely on AWS' advanced analytics, machine learning, computing, storage, and database capabilities "to rapidly achieve insights into car design and performance on the road and track," AWS said.

Ferrari said in a separate statement that the engagement platform it will establish with AWS was aimed at connecting Formula One fans with the daily life of its racing team and its drivers, "through personalization tools, exclusive content and interactive applications."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, the AWS logo will appear on Scuderia Ferrari's cars and drivers' apparel starting from the French Grand Prix this weekend, AWS said.