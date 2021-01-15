FCA first automaker to integrate new Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant

Amazon is providing automakers access to its new Alexa Custom Assistant software that allows them to tailor-build unique in-vehicle voice assistants.
The new software allows manufacturers to use the Alexa technology to create their own in-car assistants with customized wake words, voices and capabilities.
Using the Alexa voice assistant as a base from which to build their own assistants will allow automakers to tailor features specific to brands, Amazon said Friday. The custom assistant also allows automakers to provide capabilities individual to their brands that coexist with Alexa.