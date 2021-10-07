More states follow California's lead to enact data privacy laws

Consumers may come to expect companies to give them more control over how their data is shared, stored and used, said Chris Cleveland, compliance director for Galpin Motors in California and CEO and co-founder of ComplyAuto, which uses software to help dealerships navigate privacy laws.

ComplyAuto was started in October 2020 and has partnerships with the California New Car Dealers Association and FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and its franchised dealerships.

"You should be worried about these laws because of the significant liability that comes along with them, particularly as it relates to security and potential data breaches," Cleveland said. "At the same time, you should be recognizing that, 'Hey, this can actually help me develop privacy as a brand promise and get my consumers to trust me more, differentiate me perhaps from other businesses.' "

That may be a best practice for companies to follow, said Monica Baumann, an attorney and shareholder at Scali Rasmussen in Sacramento, Calif. Some companies that operate in multiple states are adopting practices that align with California's law as a baseline, she said, and more consumers are seeing opt-out capabilities and banners about cookie-tracking on company websites.

"Your customers may start to develop an expectation that if they make a request that you stop selling their information to a marketing company, that they expect you to comply with it," Baumann said.