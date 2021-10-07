More states follow California's lead to enact data privacy laws

Data privacy legislation continues to gain momentum across the U.S., with two more states passing laws that give consumers more control over how businesses use their personal information.
Virginia and Colorado both enacted laws this year that take effect in 2023, joining California, whose first-in-the-nation comprehensive statute is poised to become more stringent in 2023, experts say, when provisions from a ballot initiative approved last November go into effect.
The Virginia law may not apply to the state's franchised auto dealerships because of a provision that exempts entities that are subject to the federal Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, said Anne Gambardella, general counsel and executive vice president of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association. Dealerships are regulated by the act, which requires financial institutions to protect consumers' private information, because they provide customer financing.