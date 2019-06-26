BlackBerry, LG expand partnership to build better AV cockpits

Canadian tech giant BlackBerry and LG Electronics of South Korea said Wednesday they have expanded a longtime partnership in an effort to “accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology” for automakers and suppliers.

Financial details of the agreement were not released.

As part of the agreement, LG Electronics will use a range of BlackBerry QNX software and services to build next-generation digital consolidated cockpits, including infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters and telematics systems for multiple automakers.

The two didn’t specifically name automakers, but BlackBerry QNX technology is already used by more than 40 automakers, including Ford, GM, Honda, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

BlackBerry has been a supplier to LG for nearly 15 years.

For the new systems, BlackBerry will provide LG with QNX software in order to:

Build security systems designed to help guard against system malfunctions, malware and cyber security.

Build control systems in autonomous vehicles.

Improve voice and sound quality for embedded systems, especially within the automotive cabin.

Build mobile-like interfaces with full multimedia capabilities.

Kaivan Karimi, senior vice-president and co-head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, said the two companies will “produce cutting-edge cars for the future of the automotive market.”

Waterloo, Ontario,-based BlackBerry, once known for its cellphones, has pivoted to selling software such as those used in mobile phones and by automakers, and more recently supplying technology to companies developing driverless cars.

First-quarter adjusted revenue for the former smartphone maker was up 23 per cent to $267 million, the company said Wednesday as it reported earnings.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $35 million in the quarter ended May 31, from $60 million a year earlier.

Reuters contributed to this report.