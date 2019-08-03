Automotive sector rules r&d roost in Japan

TOKYO — Japan's auto industry is ramping up r&d investment to confront the once-in-a-century technological upheaval triggered by electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving.

Automotive companies grabbed the top four slots for the greatest amount of overall r&d spending this year in a survey of Japanese companies published July 23 by the Nikkan Kogyo business daily.

It is a measurement that more recently has been heavily slanted to electronics and consumer goods companies.

But this year, Japan's biggest investor in the future was Toyota Motor Corp., with an r&d budget of ¥1.1 trillion ($10.13 billion) in fiscal year 2019, according to the Nikkan Kogyo.

Coming in second was Honda Motor Co., which earmarked ¥860 billion ($7.92 billion).

Nissan Motor Co. was No. 3 with ¥550 billion ($5.06 billion), and the Toyota-affiliated global supplier Denso Corp. was the fourth-highest spender at ¥520 billion ($4.79 billion).

Their spending outpaced that of Japanese high-tech firms such as Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp. and Toshiba Corp., which once set the global standard for electronic gadgetry and digital creativity.

Automakers are boosting their r&d investment to bring some of that tech know-how in-house as they race to apply software systems and artificial intelligence to cars.

Sony had the nation's fifth-biggest r&d budget; Panasonic was No. 7.

Other automotive companies were well represented across the top tier of the 189 Japanese companies surveyed. Aisin Seiki Co. — another Toyota Group supplier — was No. 15, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. was No. 22, Mazda Motor Corp. was No. 23 and Subaru Corp. No. 26.

Measured in a different way, Denso took top honors in Japan's auto sector.

Denso spent the biggest chunk on r&d as a percent of overall revenue. Its budget represents 9.5 percent of sales, beating the other carmakers and suppliers at the top of the list.