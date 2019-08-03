Automotive sector rules r&d roost in Japan

TOKYO — Japan's auto industry is ramping up r&d investment to confront the once-in-a-century technological upheaval triggered by electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving.

Automotive companies grabbed the top four slots for the greatest amount of overall r&d spending this year in a survey of Japanese companies published July 23 by the Nikkan Kogyo business daily.

It is a measurement that more recently has been heavily slanted to electronics and consumer goods companies.

But this year, Japan's biggest investor in the future was Toyota Motor Corp., with an r&d budget of ¥1.1 trillion ($10.13 billion) in fiscal year 2019, according to the Nikkan Kogyo.

Coming in second was Honda Motor Co., which earmarked ¥860 billion ($7.92 billion).

Nissan Motor Co. was No. 3 with ¥550 billion ($5.06 billion), and the Toyota-affiliated global supplier Denso Corp. was the fourth-highest spender at ¥520 billion ($4.79 billion).

Their spending outpaced that of Japanese high-tech firms such as Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp. and Toshiba Corp., which once set the global standard for electronic gadgetry and digital creativity.

Automakers are boosting their r&d investment to bring some of that tech know-how in-house as they race to apply software systems and artificial intelligence to cars.

Sony had the nation's fifth-biggest r&d budget; Panasonic was No. 7.

Other automotive companies were well represented across the top tier of the 189 Japanese companies surveyed. Aisin Seiki Co. — another Toyota Group supplier — was No. 15, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. was No. 22, Mazda Motor Corp. was No. 23 and Subaru Corp. No. 26.

Measured in a different way, Denso took top honors in Japan's auto sector.

Denso spent the biggest chunk on r&d as a percent of overall revenue. Its budget represents 9.5 percent of sales, beating the other carmakers and suppliers at the top of the list.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters