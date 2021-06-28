Auto suppliers are scrambling for a bright electronic tomorrow

Electrified powertrains, higher levels of safety and convenience automation and connectivity are fueling an increase in electronics content in vehicles.

At the same time, these trends are also creating new needs for innovative electronics solutions to make them work.

Safety functions in advanced driver-assistance systems, such as driver monitoring, require greater processing capability. Infotainment and navigation systems require a distinct combination of hardware and software. Over-the-air updates will become more important to vehicle owners and require more complex vehicle architectures capable of accommodating and implementing software changes seamlessly. And ultimately, the electrical makeup of a vehicle is evolving from independent electronic control units toward a centralized architecture to respond to these needs.