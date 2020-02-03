Auto industry friend or foe? Amazon walks a thin line

Another Amazon access point is EB Guide, a human-machine interface development tool from German software supplier Elektrobit that expands Alexa's in-vehicle capabilities. It also puts a lot of control in the hands of Amazon and Elektrobit when it comes to implementing features automakers are willing to take risks on with autonomous vehicles.

For example, it enables the voice assistant to proactively engage with the driver in such vehicles, connecting data from the vehicle with the driver's user experience and home preferences. "Hello, I've calculated the route with the most autonomous driving time. I'll let you know when you can take your hands off the wheel," Alexa says through the Elektrobit integration.

"The voice service detected a different segment of the road and told you, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for you to enable autonomous mode,' " Ricardo Dematos, principal solutions architect for Alexa Auto, told reporters in Seattle. "Because not everybody knows everything about the vehicle and how to enable and disable things — sometimes that's kind of hidden — you can use voice to get more information about that."

Dematos said this concept gives drivers an earlier warning for when a route that allows for autonomous driving will end and the driver needs to take over.

"We allow OEMs to expose as much of the features as they feel like is appropriate for the type of car that they're implementing," Dematos said. "Because ultimately, we want the OEMs to own that side of the experience and only give to their drivers what they think is safe to do. Some OEMs are going to have different appetites for risk than others, and we'll support what they want to do."

Still, Singh said that these types of partnerships between automakers and tech companies are works in progress.

"The customer wants the OEMs and the tech companies to work together, but that relationship is evolving and at this point is not mature," Singh said. "OEMs really understand the vehicle environment, whereas tech companies are good at some of these technologies, so they really need to work together. These are not traditional automotive suppliers; they are still trying to figure out how the automotive industry works."