Guest commentary: Does China hold the secret to solving Europe’s truck driver shortage?

The global logistics industry is facing a severe truck driver shortage, with Europe particularly affected. According to the International Road Transport Union, Europe, Norway and the U.K. are missing an estimated 233,000 drivers, with this number expected to more than triple to 745,000 by 2028 if no action is taken. Over half of European trucking companies have reported that they are unable to expand their businesses due to driver shortages, which has reduced productivity for nearly half of companies.