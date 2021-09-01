Alliance releases principles on EV charging infrastructure

WASHINGTON — The Alliance for Automotive Innovation on Wednesday unveiled principles on EV charging infrastructure that the trade association says are necessary to advance consumer acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S.

"Charging infrastructure is a key element to any comprehensive national vision and strategy for EVs. Consumers will not buy vehicles they cannot conveniently charge or refuel," said John Bozzella, CEO of the alliance, which represents most major automakers in the U.S. Many of its members have set goals for electrifying their lineups.

"For the auto industry's transition to electrification to be successful, customers will need access to affordable and convenient charging and hydrogen fueling, easy-to-understand utility rate structures that reward off-peak charging, and improved charging times," Bozzella said in a statement Wednesday. "And we must also work together to grow EV sales without leaving low-income, rural or disadvantaged communities behind."

The alliance's principles come as the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to take up the Senate-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill this month. The bill includes $7.5 billion for EV chargers — half of the $15 billion President Joe Biden had previously called for in his American Jobs Plan.

The alliance's principles focus on keys areas to support widespread EV charging infrastructure, including public and utility investments to scale up access to chargers and hydrogen fueling stations. They also call for affordable utility rates, reliable grid technology and adoption of building codes that require EV chargers in all new residential parking spaces at new multiunit and single-family homes.

In addition, the alliance is urging public-private partnerships across government entities, industries and stakeholder groups, which it says can accelerate the pace of EV infrastructure buildout.

"Collaboration among utilities, automakers, EV charging companies, fleet owners, local governments and others will be critical," the alliance states in a document outlining the principles.

In August, the alliance joined a newly formed coalition of 23 other members representing automakers, union workers, electrical utilities, environmental groups and advocates who are pushing for the construction of an EV charging network nationwide.

The National EV Charging Initiative said its members will develop a common framework to rally public and private resources to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the U.S. and increase the speed, scope and scale of infrastructure deployment.