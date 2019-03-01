5 tech advances to watch in 2019

There was 3G, then 4G, then 4G LTE, and now 5G is on the way. This stands for exactly what it seems like it should: It will be the fifth generation of wireless connectivity when it rolls out to the general public, which some markets could begin to see this year. Download speeds are estimated to be anywhere from 10 to 50 times faster than 4G LTE.

Why it matters: Wireless networks that can move massive amounts of data quickly and reliably mark the turning point in connectivity that developers have been waiting for. 5G will make the mass-market implementation of autonomous vehicles possible.