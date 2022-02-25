3G sunset brings end of features, or upgrades

OVER-THE-AIR UPDATES

General Motors: Certain 2015 model year and newer vehicles are affected by the shutdown. GM began over-the-air software upgrades from 3G to 4G LTE services to ensure that 3G-connected vehicles remain connected after the shutdown. Software updates are not available for 2014 model year and older vehicles, but those have 2G connectivity, which hasn't yet been disabled. GM will work on a hardware fix for those vehicles this year.

Honda: Honda encouraged affected customers to perform a free over-the-air software update to enable 4G LTE before 3G connectivity expired. The automaker told customers they must install the upgrade before Feb. 22. Affected vehicles: 2018-2020 Accord Touring; 2018-2020 Odyssey Touring and Elite; 2019-2020 Insight Touring; 2019-2022 Pilot Touring, Elite and Black Edition; 2019-2021 Passport Touring and Elite.

Subaru: Dealers are offering a free update for affected vehicles that have an active Starlink Safety and Security subscription. If an affected vehicle was not updated before the 3G network sunset, the vehicle owner lost connectivity. Affected vehicles: 2016-2018 Subaru vehicles with an active Starlink Safety & Security subscription.



DEALER- OR CUSTOMER-INSTALLED UPDATES

Volvo: Dealers are expected to offer software upgrades in March. Affected vehicles: 2015-2017 XC60; 2015-2017 S60; 2015-2016 S80; 2015-2017 V60; 2015-2016 XC70. A solution for some 2016 XC90 vehicles affected by the sunset is expected this year, Volvo said.

Stellantis: Stellantis is offering two packages: 2 gigabytes of 4G data per month for $9.99 or unlimited data for $29.99 per month. Both options include the hardware necessary for features such as remote start. The hardware is shipped directly to and installed by the customer.

Volkswagen-Audi: Audi and VW are providing customers with a retrofit telematics device developed by tech company Mojio. The device, called Motion by Mojio, is a 4G LTE connected-car service system, with a mobile app component, that plugs into the vehicle and can be installed by a dealer or customer.

Ford-Lincoln: Most customers are unaffected because services come through phones, rather than embedded modems. Affected vehicles can be upgraded to 4G connectivity at Ford and Lincoln dealerships.



LIMITED UPDATES

Hyundai-Genesis: Hyundai and Genesis offered a free software update on 674,000 qualifying vehicles. Other vehicles lose connectivity. Affected vehicles without available upgrade: Certain 2016-2018 Elantra GT, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2015-2017 Azera, 2017 Elantra, 2017 Ioniq Electric, 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, 2017-2018 Santa Fe, 2015-2016 and 2018 Sonata, 2016 Sonata Hybrid, 2016-2017 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, 2016 Tucson, 2016-2017 Veloster, 2014-2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80 and 2017 Genesis G90 vehicles.

BMW: About 1 million 2018 model year and older BMWs are affected. Some vehicles are eligible for a free technology upgrade. Owners have been notified to schedule an appointment to receive the upgrade.



NO UPDATE OFFERED

Nissan-Infiniti: Owners of certain 2011-2018 vehicles with 3G will lose connectivity. The change applies to certain 2011-2018 model year Nissan vehicles with NissanConnect Services. Nissan has contacted these customers to inform them of the change.

Mercedes-Benz: The shutdown impacts 2016 model year and older vehicles. Connectivity is no longer available on affected vehicles.

Toyota-Lexus: Lexus Enform and Toyota Connect subscription services will be terminated on select 2010-2019 vehicles this year.



Source: Company statements, Automotive News reporting