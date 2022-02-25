3G sunset brings end of features, or upgrades

Most automakers have found ways to work around the loss of connectivity but others are letting subscription programs expire without upgrades.

Mojio’s device was co-developed with Audi. Users also get access to the Motion for Audi Connect app.

As of last week, potentially millions of vehicle owners lost a host of subscription-based safety features, including automatic collision notifications and emergency call assistance, as AT&T's 3G network went dark. Other wireless networks plan to terminate 3G connectivity by the end of the year.

The auto industry knew the 3G sunset was coming, but the approaches varied by vehicle brand. Most automakers offered full or partial solutions to affected customers. But others, including Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, are letting their customers' connectivity expire without a backup plan.

The network shutdown spotlights the importance of keeping pace with technology as vehicles become more like smartphones and as automakers begin to count connected services as significant revenue streams.

Automakers respond to 3G shutdown

OVER-THE-AIR UPDATES
General Motors: Certain 2015 model year and newer vehicles are affected by the shutdown. GM began over-the-air software upgrades from 3G to 4G LTE services to ensure that 3G-connected vehicles remain connected after the shutdown. Software updates are not available for 2014 model year and older vehicles, but those have 2G connectivity, which hasn't yet been disabled. GM will work on a hardware fix for those vehicles this year.
Honda: Honda encouraged affected customers to perform a free over-the-air software update to enable 4G LTE before 3G connectivity expired. The automaker told customers they must install the upgrade before Feb. 22. Affected vehicles: 2018-2020 Accord Touring; 2018-2020 Odyssey Touring and Elite; 2019-2020 Insight Touring; 2019-2022 Pilot Touring, Elite and Black Edition; 2019-2021 Passport Touring and Elite.
Subaru: Dealers are offering a free update for affected vehicles that have an active Starlink Safety and Security subscription. If an affected vehicle was not updated before the 3G network sunset, the vehicle owner lost connectivity. Affected vehicles: 2016-2018 Subaru vehicles with an active Starlink Safety & Security subscription.

DEALER- OR CUSTOMER-INSTALLED UPDATES
Volvo: Dealers are expected to offer software upgrades in March. Affected vehicles: 2015-2017 XC60; 2015-2017 S60; 2015-2016 S80; 2015-2017 V60; 2015-2016 XC70. A solution for some 2016 XC90 vehicles affected by the sunset is expected this year, Volvo said.
Stellantis: Stellantis is offering two packages: 2 gigabytes of 4G data per month for $9.99 or unlimited data for $29.99 per month. Both options include the hardware necessary for features such as remote start. The hardware is shipped directly to and installed by the customer.
Volkswagen-Audi: Audi and VW are providing customers with a retrofit telematics device developed by tech company Mojio. The device, called Motion by Mojio, is a 4G LTE connected-car service system, with a mobile app component, that plugs into the vehicle and can be installed by a dealer or customer.
Ford-Lincoln: Most customers are unaffected because services come through phones, rather than embedded modems. Affected vehicles can be upgraded to 4G connectivity at Ford and Lincoln dealerships.

LIMITED UPDATES
Hyundai-Genesis: Hyundai and Genesis offered a free software update on 674,000 qualifying vehicles. Other vehicles lose connectivity. Affected vehicles without available upgrade: Certain 2016-2018 Elantra GT, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2015-2017 Azera, 2017 Elantra, 2017 Ioniq Electric, 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, 2017-2018 Santa Fe, 2015-2016 and 2018 Sonata, 2016 Sonata Hybrid, 2016-2017 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, 2016 Tucson, 2016-2017 Veloster, 2014-2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80 and 2017 Genesis G90 vehicles.
BMW: About 1 million 2018 model year and older BMWs are affected. Some vehicles are eligible for a free technology upgrade. Owners have been notified to schedule an appointment to receive the upgrade.

NO UPDATE OFFERED
Nissan-Infiniti: Owners of certain 2011-2018 vehicles with 3G will lose connectivity. The change applies to certain 2011-2018 model year Nissan vehicles with NissanConnect Services. Nissan has contacted these customers to inform them of the change.
Mercedes-Benz: The shutdown impacts 2016 model year and older vehicles. Connectivity is no longer available on affected vehicles.
Toyota-Lexus: Lexus Enform and Toyota Connect subscription services will be terminated on select 2010-2019 vehicles this year.

Source: Company statements, Automotive News reporting

Roger Lanctot, director of automotive connected mobility for research company Strategy Analytics, said automakers that failed to offer a solution to the 3G network loss could face serious backlash from consumers. Lanctot estimates that 3 million vehicles could be impacted by the 3G sunset.

Many automakers are placing big bets on their ability to gain revenue from in-vehicle software and subscription services. General Motors, for example, expects revenue from software and services to grow nearly 50 percent annually through 2030.

But if the industry fails to learn from the issues brought on by the sunset of 3G, automakers could quickly lose subscription customers to tech giants.

"If automakers don't solve this problem, they're just pushing customers into the arms of Google and Apple all over again," said Lanctot. "That's a problem because the built-in solution can add so much more information and personalized information, including communicating it to first responders, etc., that your smartphone is not going to be able to do."

Third-party solution

Lanctot said the issues surrounding the shuttering of 3G have been further complicated by the mixed types of connected-vehicle services the automakers offer.

"For the most part, car-connected services do vary," Lanctot said. "They didn't all automatically come, for example, with automatic crash notification. They didn't all automatically come with remote start, for example."

There isn't an all-encompassing definition for "connected car," and the industry is also divided on whether certain features should be complimentary or subscription-based.

Volkswagen and Audi are working with a third party to avoid loss of connectivity from the shutdown.

The brands are using a device from technology company Mojio. The device plugs into the vehicle and ensures that services such as automaker crash notifications, emergency calls, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle locator remain active.

Mojio, founded in 2012, began co-developing its telematics device with Audi more than a year ago. The development process included piloting the device in Germany at one of Audi's test facilities.

Mojio’s telematics device plugs into vehicles to keep crash notifications and other similar services active.

"What they wanted to do is find a cost-effective way to keep crash detection, crash notification and [emergency] call running in all the 3G-affected vehicles," said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio. The device provides vehicles with 4G LTE connectivity through T-Mobile for Business. Users also get access to the Motion for Audi Connect app.

Industries at odds

Hawk said the unease around the 3G sunset shows that the industry will need to approach telematics differently moving forward.

"I think it screams there might be a better way," he said. "You don't want to be stuck with … something that's obsolete by the time you launch, so I think that the way this part of the car is designed will change."

Mobile technology is out of step with vehicle production, Hawk added, because the two industries advance at different paces.

"The big problem here is the speed and pace of mobile technology is so much faster than the pace of rolling out a new production vehicle, and so those two industries are at odds," said Hawk. "That's why we're in this thorny situation today."

