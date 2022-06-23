2023 BMW 7 Series brings down the house with ‘Theater Screen’

BMW's redesigned 2023 7 Series has upped the ante on in-vehicle entertainment with an optional Theater Screen system that transforms the rear compartment into a media room on wheels. A 31-inch multimedia display delivers content in 8K resolution and runs on the Amazon Fire TV operating system. The screen lies flat against the sedan's panoramic sunroof when not in use. But at the press of a button, it drops down behind the front-seat backrests. A pair of electric motors control the screen's orientation, allowing it to fold and slide back and forth on articulated rails.