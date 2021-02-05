ZF plans $200 million investment into S.C. transmission plant

C.J. Moore
ZF

Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen said it will invest $200 million to build another production line at its commercial vehicle transmission plant in Gray Court, S.C.

The new line is expected to begin production in 2023. More than 500 jobs will be created, the company said.

The supplier on Thursday said it plans to expand production of the PowerLine, an eight-speed automatic transmission for medium-duty commercial trucks, heavy pickups and buses.

The plant opened in 2012 and became a hub for ZF's work in large-scale transmission production, including eight- and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

"As a result, we've been expanding our manufacturing footprint since our grand opening," said Ashley Van Horn, a ZF spokeswoman.

Multiple North American customers have signed contracts with ZF for transmissions built at Gray Court. Van Horn said she could not disclose which automakers signed contracts.

Beyond use in trucks and buses, PowerLine is "prepared for mild hybrid and plug-in variants" because it has a modular design, Christian Feldhaus, director of ZF's commercial vehicle driveline technology unit in North America, said in the company's announcement.

ZF ranks No. 5 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $34.23 billion in 2019.

