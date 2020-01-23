ZF gains EU approval for $7 billion Wabco deal

BRUSSELS -- German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen secured on Thursday unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $7 billion bid for U.S. rival Wabco aimed at reinforcing its expertise in autonomous-driving technologies.

The European Commission said the deal raised no competition issues in the 28-country bloc.

ZF, which helps carmakers develop gearboxes and hybrid drivetrains, first tried to acquire Wabco, maker of advanced driver assistance systems for trucks and trailers, in 2017 but the attempt was opposed by its controlling shareholder the Zeppelinstiftung. 

ZF ranks No. 5 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $36.9 billion in 2018.
 

