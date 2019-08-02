ZF cuts profit outlook on auto sector slowdown

FRANKFURT -- ZF Friedrichshafen on Friday cut its outlook for 2019, becoming the latest victim of a downturn in the global automotive market.



The German supplier, which in March agreed to buy U.S. rival Wabco for more than $7 billion, said falling vehicle sales in virtually all markets, including world No. 1 China, had made the step necessary.



ZF said it now expects sales of 36 billion euros to 37 billion euros ($40 billion to $41 billion) and an adjusted earnings before interest and tax margin of 4 percent to 5 percent. It had previously forecast sales of 37 billion to 38 billion euros and an EBIT margin of 5 percent to 5.5 percent.



"We cannot ... detach ourselves from the challenging economic situation which we are currently facing on a global level and are falling considerably short of our targets as the downturn of the automotive markets worsens," ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Schneider said in a statement.



ZF's profit warning follows similar statements by rival supplier Continental and luxury automaker Daimler AG, which last month cut its earnings expectations for the fourth time in 13 months.

ZF ranks No. 5 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $36.9 billion in 2018.