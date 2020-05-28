ZF to cut up to 15,000 jobs by 2025, report says

FRANKFURT -- German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs, or around 10 percent of its work force, by 2025 as a result of a slump in demand, according to a company memo.

ZF, which helps automakers develop gearboxes and hybrid drivetrains, said in an email to employees that half of the 12,000-15,000 job cuts would be in Germany.

The company employed 147,797 people at the end of 2019, according to its annual report.

"As a result of the demand freeze on the customer side, our company will make heavy financial losses in 2020," CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider wrote in the email memo that was seen by Reuters.

"These losses threaten our financial independence," he wrote. "The crisis will last longer, and even in 2022 we will fall noticeably short of our targets for sales."

A spokesman declined to comment.

German media including DPA and Suedkurier first reported the planned cuts.