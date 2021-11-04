DuPont, in bid for expanded role in EVs and automotive tech, plans to acquire Rogers for $5.2B

Company also plans to sell most of its Mobility and Materials unit, which makes polymers and resins for vehicles.

Bloomberg

DuPont Inc. said it plans to acquire engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. for about $5.2 billion, hoping to tap into the rapid growth of electric vehicles and advanced auto electronics.

The deal, announced Tuesday, also would boost DuPont's position in advanced materials for other key growth markets such as clean energy and 5G mobile phone service.

DuPont further disclosed plans to sell most of its Mobility and Materials unit, which makes polymers and resins for vehicles. Taken together, the deals will deepen the chemical maker's reach in fast-growing, higher-margin industrial and electronics markets and make its earnings more stable, the Wilmington, Del.-based company said.

"We are sharpening our focus on high-growth, high-value opportunities in sectors with steady long-term secular growth trends," DuPont CEO Ed Breen said in the statement. The company plans to further invest "organically and through strategic acquisitions to maximize our capabilities," he said.

The deals would add to Breen's reputation for deal-making, after he engineered the 2012 breakup of Tyco International and oversaw the 2000 sale of General Instrument. Rogers, based in Chandler, Ariz., develops advanced electronic materials.

DuPont expects that Mobility and Materials will generate $4.2 billion in sales this year. Marketing the operation could take as long as six months, with the sale expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund the purchase of Rogers, it said.

Breen led the 2017 tie-up of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co. -- two key auto industry suppliers at the Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels -- and the subsequent breakup that formed a standalone DuPont, Dow Inc. and Corteva Inc.

This year, DuPont acquired Laird Performance Materials, which specializes in advanced electronic materials for autonomous vehicles, in a $2.3 billion deal.

The company on Tuesday also reported third-quarter results and cut its full-year forecast because of a slowdown in orders tied to the global semiconductor shortage.

Related Article
Merger of Dow, DuPont to ripple through industry
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BorgWarner sees profit slip in Q3, wins new EV business
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BorgWarner-main_i.jpg
BorgWarner sees profit slip in Q3, wins new EV business
Lear Corporation
Lear to buy Kongsberg Automotive's comfort seating unit for $202 million
bosch web_3.jpg
Bosch to spend $467 million to expand chip operations in 2022
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive