Webasto plans $48 million roof systems operation near Detroit

Webasto Roof Systems Inc. plans to invest up to $47.9 million on a new manufacturing plant in Plymouth Township, about 28 miles west of downtown Detroit.

The project is expected to create 441 new jobs and is supported by a $2.7 million grant from the state and a property tax abatement from the township.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. did not immediately know the exact location of the new plant. A representative from Webasto was not immediately available.

The German automotive supplier has been awarded several new contracts from Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that require a 300,000-square-foot plant, the MEDC said in a memo. The site is expected to produce roof systems as part of the company's expansion.

Webasto is projecting to double its revenue in the next two to three years, according to the memo.

The company operates its U.S. headquarters out of Rochester Hills and subsidiaries Webasto Convertibles USA Inc. and Webasto Thermo & Comfort North America Inc. in Plymouth Township and Fenton, respectively. The company employs more than 800 in the state.

Webasto Roof Systems parent Webasto SE ranks No. 61 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with estimated worldwide sales to automakers of $3.9 billion in 2017.