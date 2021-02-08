VW supplier Sese to build axle components plant in Tenn.

Spanish auto supplier Sese Industrial Services plans to build a 300,000-square-foot plant in Chattanooga to supply axle components to Volkswagen Group.

The company expects to invest the $42 million and bring 240 jobs to the area by 2022, according to a statement released by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee .

Chattanooga economic development officials said Thursday that the investment is part of Sese Industrial's seven-year contract with VW. Axle components assembled by Sese will be shipped to VW's nearby plant and used in the ID4 electric compact crossover .

"The initial ID4 vehicles will be produced in Zwickau, Germany. Then, starting in 2022, production of the ID4 will begin in Chattanooga," Michael Tolbert, a spokesperson for Volkswagen, said in a statement. "The ID4 is slated to be in U.S. showrooms in March."

VW has continued to invest in the Chattanooga plant, which opened in 2011. In January 2019, it invested $800 million to build a second assembly line and create 1,000 jobs.