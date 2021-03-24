Vitesco wins contract to supply 800-volt inverters for Hyundai's new EV platform

Deal for vehicles on E-GMP architecture is valued at 'triple-digit million euros,' supplier says

The Ioniq 5 compact crossover, with 800-volt architecture, is the first vehicle on Hyundai's E-GMP modular electric platform.

Vitesco Technologies, the powertrain spinoff from Continental, has won a contract to provide 800-volt inverters for Hyundai's new E-GMP modular electric platform.

Vitesco said in a statement Wednesday that the contract was in the "triple-digit million euro amount." Hyundai says the E-GMP platform will eventually underpin 23 models by 2025, including 11 battery-electric vehicles with the 800-volt technology. The first model on the platform will be the Ioniq 5 electric crossover, with an 800-volt system.

Most EVs are based around an industry-standard 400-volt system, with 800-volt systems seen mostly on high-end models such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. 

GM and electric truck startup Rivian say they will be able to upgrade their EV systems to the higher voltage. Maserati said last year that future full-electric vehicles would use 800-volt architectures.

Other suppliers backing 800-volt technology are Hitachi and BorgWarner.

Proponents of the higher voltage say it allows for faster charging and longer range, and also smaller, lighter and more efficient electric motors. A recent EU study said that 800-volt systems allow a lower current to be used when charging the battery, reducing overheating and retaining more power -- which can be used for a longer driving range.

Vitesco says a battery in an 800-volt system can be charged to 80 percent capacity in fewer than 20 minutes; Hyundai and Porsche cite similar figures.

Another advantage, the EU study found, is that electric motors on 800-volt systems use less copper, lowering the motor weight and also contributing to longer range. The motors can spin at higher revolutions per minute, twice that of 400-volt motors, generating mechanical power from speed rather than high torque. This means that motors can be much smaller, with a weight of as little as 55 pounds, the study said.

A final benefit is that smaller motors allow more space for battery packs, also increasing range and power. The technology is expected to become the "dominant application" by 2026, the study said.

Vitesco's inverters use silicon carbide in semiconductors instead of silicon oxide. A study from consulting firm McKinsey said that silicon carbide raises power density, reduces waste heat and allows for smaller-diameter cables.

Vitesco said it was developing other 800-volt components, including DC-to-DC converters, battery management and charging stations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BorgWarner targets almost half of revenue from electrification by 2030
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BorgWarner targets almost half of revenue from electrification by 2030
BorgWarner targets almost half of revenue from electrification by 2030
EV battery startup QuantumScape seeks to raise $859M to fund expansion
EV battery startup QuantumScape seeks to raise $859M to fund expansion
Chip shortage turns repair of Japan factory into national effort
Chip shortage turns repair of Japan factory into national effort
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive