Visteon CFO Garcia resigns to take new job

Visteon Corp. CFO Christian Garcia plans to resign at the end of October to take an undisclosed job in Houston, the auto supplier said Wednesday .

William Robertson, 58, will rejoin Visteon and serve as interim CFO while the board of directors searches for a permanent replacement. Robertson left Visteon in June after serving in various finance positions, most recently as vice president and treasurer, since the supplier spun off from Ford Motor Co. in 2000.

Robertson will receive a $540,000 annual base salary and a restricted stock award valued at $200,000, among other C-suite benefits in the interim role.

Garcia, 56, joined Visteon as its CFO in 2016 from Houston-based oilfield service company Halliburton Co., where he had served as senior vice president and acting CFO. At Visteon, Garcia earned more than $2.5 million in 2018, including a $590,000 base salary and $1.2 million in stock awards.

"Leaving the company has been a difficult decision," Garcia said in a press release. "While this is the right personal choice, I will miss working with the Visteon team, and I am confident the company's next stage of growth is firmly underway."

In July, Visteon reported second quarter net income of $7 million on revenue of $733 million in the quarter, compared with income of net income of $35 million on revenue of $758 million in the same quarter last year. Visteon attributed the decline in sales to slowing vehicle production volumes, customer pricing and unfavorable currency exchange.

The company said Garcia’s resignation is not related to any issues involving the company’s operations, financial statements, internal controls, policies or practices.

Baird Equity Research analyst David Leiker, in a research note, called Garcia's resignation an "uneventful departure," as he will remain with Visteon through its third quarter earnings report.

"For perspective, prior to joining Visteon in 2016, Mr. Garcia previously served as SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Halliburton in Texas. Net, we believe Mr. Garcia’s departure was in part driven by a desire to return to Texas," Leiker wrote.

Automotive News contributed to this report.