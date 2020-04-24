Veoneer expects lower losses despite virus crisis

STOCKHOLM -- Veoneer on Friday said it expected to reduce operating losses this year and markedly improve cash flows, despite the coronavirus-induced crisis in the automotive industry, as cost cuts and efficiency actions started to bite.



The Sweden-based supplier, which makes radars, vision systems and advanced driver-assistance software, also dropped its forecast for organic sales growth in 2020, but said it still expected to outperform global car production.

The company, which competes with Aptiv and Bosch, said it reported a $122 million operating loss for the quarter, but that was still an improvement over the $128 million operating loss is posted during the same quarter last year. Total revenue fell 27 percent to $362 million.

"We have a strong cash flow given where we are, and we are seeing good results from our internal actions," Veoneer CEO Jan Carlson told Reuters. "Given the terrible situation in the industry and the rest of the world, we think we had a very strong quarter."

Shares in the money-losing company gained 12 percent as of midday Friday following the earnings release. Veoneer's stock is still down 42 percent this year.



"Shares have been very weak in the last months despite taking action that has and will improve cash flow going forward," analyst firm Carnegie said in a research note.



With the global car market already weak for the better part of the past two years, Veoneer has moved to cut costs, with actions further accelerated as the coronavirus pandemic hit the industry. Fresh cost measures include staff cuts and furloughs.

Veoneer withdrew is 2020 outlook and said it expected delays in product launches.

"It is too early to estimate the mass impact beyond 2020," Carlson said during a conference call with analysts on Friday,

Carlson, the former CEO of Autoliv, said in the statement: “The balance we are seeking is, to make Veoneer more efficient and effective, handling the consequences of the crisis while continuing to strengthen the core technology and products of the company, so far we are on track. In 2020 we expect, despite the significantly lower than expected business volumes, to be able to meaningfully reduce our RD&E, net, operating loss and negative cash flow as compared to 2019.”

Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $150 million for 2020, CFO Mats Backman said.

Veoneer was spun off from airbag maker Autoliv in 2018.

Whitney McDonald of Automotive News contributed to this report.