Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as new CFO

STOCKHOLM -- Automotive technology supplier Veoneer has appointed company veteran Ray Pekar as its new CFO, replacing Mats Backman, who will leave the position in March "to seek new opportunities," the company said in a statement .

Pekar became vice president business development and investor relations for Veoneer, a maker of radars, vision systems and driver-assistance software when it was spun off from Autoliv in 2018. He joined Autoliv in 1996.

"Veoneer is now ready to enter a new phase, and this is the right time for me to take the next step," Backman said in a statement.

Backman will continue in his position as CFO until March and will remain with Veoneer until May as part of the transition, the statement said.

Pekar has more than 30 years in the auto industry with positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of finance and accounting, business development, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations, including six years as vice presdeint of finance for Autoliv North America.

Automotive News contributed to this report.