Valeo's first-half profit falls amid car production slump

PARIS -- French electronics and thermal systems supplier Valeo said its profit fell in the first half due to slowing car production in major markets.

Operating profit fell 32 percent to 514 million euros ($573 million), shrinking the operating margin to 5.3 percent of sales from 7.7 percent a year earlier, the Paris-based company said in a statement.

Net income fell by almost two-thirds to 162 million euros on a 1 percent slide in revenue to 9.776 billion euros. The world's 10th-largest auto supplier reiterated its full-year guidance for 2019.

Its results followed profit warnings by rival suppliers and automaker customers such as Germany's Continental AG and Daimler AG.

Valeo has invested heavily to benefit from ever-tightening emissions regulations and increasing vehicle automation, through a push into electrified cars, sensors and camera systems.

While waiting for the strategy to pay off, the company has been hit by a slowdown in the car market and weakening order intake that forced it to rein in capital spending and pledge 100 million euros in new savings.

Turning the corner

Valeo stressed on Wednesday that it had turned a corner, pledging to outperform global auto market growth by a wider margin in 2019 and increase earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as it reiterated other full-year goals.

The company is on track to deliver the promised savings and "improve our profitability following the low point recorded in the second half," CEO Jacques Aschenbroich said.

Visibility systems, which include lighting, saw profit decline 15.8 percent -- the biggest divisional decline. Earnings were down 13 percent in powertrain, 9 percent lower at thermal systems and broadly flat in comfort and driving assistance.

Order intake, which fell 20.7 percent to 11.1 billion euros in the first half, will nonetheless come in close to last year's levels for 2019 as a whole, according to Aschenbroich. He also predicted a margin recovery to at least 6.3 percent in the second half, as cost-cutting and new supply contracts kick in.

"We feel confident that we are on the right path," the CEO said, adding that Valeo's dividend policy would remain unchanged.