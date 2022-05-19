Valeo says next-gen lidar can enable Level 4

Scala 3, the version planned for 2024, will enable autonomous emergency maneuvers at highway speeds up to 80 mph, Valeo says.

The French supplier says its third-generation Scala will pinpoint objects some 220 yards ahead or more. The system can track vehicles that are out of sight, and can even measure the density of raindrops to calculate proper braking distance.

Valeo makes both the hardware and software for the systems, producing the lidars at its Wemding plant in Germany where 300 engineers are working on the technology.

The company predicts that nearly a third of all new premium vehicles will be capable of Level 3 automated driving in 2030. It sees the lidar global market topping $50 billion by then.

A slew of companies are joining the technology race.

Nissan said in April that it is teaming with Luminar Technologies to develop a lidar system that will enable automated emergency driving at high speeds. Nissan wants to bring that technology to market in 2025 as part of a plan to equip virtually every new vehicle with lidar by 2030.

Bosch, Velodyne, Veoneer, Mobileye and SoftBank-backed Innoviz are also in the field. Germany's Continental supplied a lidar system for the Honda Legend, where it works in tandem with Valeo's as backups to each other.