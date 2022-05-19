Valeo: Next lidar capable of Level 4 autonomous driving

TOKYO — Valeo, a pioneer in commercializing lidar technology, is developing a more advanced version of its laser-emitting safety systems for debut in 2024 that promises a twelvefold increase in resolution, a tripling of range and a much wider viewing angle that can see details the human eye, cameras and radar cannot.
The lidar lineup, called Valeo Scala, is part of a big ramp-up Valeo sees through 2030.
The first generation, Scala 1, debuted in the Legend Hybrid EX sedan that Honda began leasing in Japan last year. Scala 2 goes into the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which received international approval for Level 3 automation last December. That system, bundled under Mercedes' Drive Pilot system, arrives this year in Germany. The company also plans to seek regulatory approval in California and Nevada.