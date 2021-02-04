Valeo joins Bosch, GM, others in pledge for carbon neutrality

PARIS -- Valeo has committed to carbon-neutral operations by 2050, joining companies such as Daimler, General Motors and Robert Bosch that have made similar pledges, as the auto industry increasingly focuses on reducing emissions and environmental impact becomes a key metric for investors and analysts.

The supplier will invest 400 million euros ($480 million) to achieve its carbon targets, executives said at an online event Thursday, with cuts across the value chain, including Valeo's own operations, those of its suppliers and in the disposal of its products.

"The entire automotive industry is investing heavily to combat global warming," CEO Jacques Aschenbroich said in a statement. "The reduction of CO2 emissions has been central to our strategy since 2010."

He said Valeo sales from emissions-reducing solutions would grow to more than 10 billion euros in 2021 from 500 million euros in 2009.



Valeo's products in that area include 48-volt mild hybrid technology and alternator-starters that enable "start-stop" functions, and it has a joint venture with Siemens that makes electric motors and integrates electric powertrains.

Geoffrey Bouquot, Valeo's director of R&D and strategy, said at the online event that the supplier would reach 45 percent of its objective by 2030.

Jean-Luc di Paola-Galloni, director of public affairs and sustainable development at Valeo, said the supplier plans to take a regional approach to emissions reduction at its own plants. Factories in China, for example, will reduce carbon use by 1,500 metric tons annually, while those in the U.S. would cut 1,000 tons, those in eastern Europe 1,250 tons and those in western Europe 500 tons.

Di Paola-Galloni said 80 percent of Valeo's energy for operations would be sustainably generated by 2030, through wind or solar, compared with 5.5 percent in 2019.

Among Valeo's other goals:

Transform the company's 100 most emissions-intensive plants to highly efficient sites, through technologies such as LED lighting and heat-recovery systems

Increase the proportion of sustainable electricity used to 80 percent by 2030 from 5.5 percent in 2019

Starting in 2021, emissions reduction and sustainable development will be a criteria for determining variable compensation for more than 1,500 top executives.

Valeo ranks No. 10 on the Automotive News Europe list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide parts sales to automakers of $18.05 billion in 2019.