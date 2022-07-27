French supplier Valeo says chip shortage easing; confirms 2022 guidance

Valeo's half-year earnings fell 8 percent but the supplier is optimistic given a projected increase in global car output.

Reuters

Valeo posted slightly better-than-expected half-year core profit and reiterated its full-year guidance, citing a projected increase in global car output.

Valeo's half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell nearly 8 percent to 1.11 billion euros ($1.12 billion) but beat a company-supplied analyst consensus forecast of 1.07 billion euros.

"The context has been difficult," CEO Christophe Perillat told reporters, referring to microchip shortages that have hit the automotive sector. However, he said the chip situation "is improving."

Additional pressures have come from rising costs in tight supply chains on which auto parts manufacturers rely to produce components.

Valeo said in February that it expected a 2022 core profit margin in a range of 11.8-12.3 percent, down from 13.4 percent last year.

S&P Global, which tracks data and predicts automotive production, this month forecast global production of light vehicles would hit 81 million this year, up from about 77 million in 2021.

Related Article
Here's the Automotive News 2022 list of top suppliers
EV push

Valeo said it was "particularly pleased" with its order intake, especially in vehicle electrification and advanced driving assistance systems.

The European Union is pushing ahead with plans for net-zero emissions by 2050, prompting automakers and suppliers alike to ramp up investments in electric vehicles.

Valeo in recent months signed multiple deals and partnerships in the field of EVs, including a major contract with BMW to equip the automaker's upcoming EV platform with its advanced driving assistance systems.

In February it announced jointly with Renault its plans to develop next-generation electric-motors in France.

Valeo's "Move Up" plan which it unveiled in February bets on the accelerated adoption of vehicle electrification and ADAS systems.

The order intake for Valeo in the first six months of 2022 was 13.1 billion euros, and 2.9 billion for Valeo Siemens eAutomotive, the group said, adding this "puts us perfectly in line" with the Move Up plan.

Valeo ranks No. 11 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $16.7 billion in 2021.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: A lull in the storm
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Redwood Materials plans to spend $3.5 billion for EV battery essentials plant in Nevada
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
REDWOOD-MAIN_i.jpg
Redwood Materials plans to spend $3.5 billion for EV battery essentials plant in Nevada
Schaeffler-MAIN.jpg
Schaeffler to buy Ewellix for $594M
MAGNALIFTGATE-MAIN_i.jpg
New thinking about vehicle backsides
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive