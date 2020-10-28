Valeo CEO Aschenbroich to step down after 2021

Jacques Aschenbroich became CEO of Valeo in 2009, and was named chairman in 2016.

PARIS -- Longtime Valeo CEO Jacques Aschenbroich will step down from the post at the end of 2021, but will remain chairman, as the supplier moves to split the two positions.

Aschenbroich, 66, who was named CEO in 2009 and added the chairman title in 2016, will be succeeded in the chief executive role by COO Christophe Perillat, Valeo said Tuesday. Aschenbroich will remain chairman until May 2023. 

Valeo said in 2019 when Aschenbroich was reappointed to a new term that it would separate the positions of chairman and CEO. 

Aschenbroich was named an Automotive News Europe Eurostar in 2016.

Aschenbroich, who has an engineering degree from the School of Mines in Paris, held positions in the French government and with the glass maker Saint-Gobain Group before joining Valeo as CEO in 2009. He is a director at the bank BNP Paribas.

Perillat, 55, a graduate of the engineering university Ecole Polytechnique, worked in the aeronautics industry in France and the U.S. before joining Valeo in 2000. He held various management positions before being named COO in 2011.

Current Valeo COO Christophe Perillat will become CEO in January 2022.

Third-quarter rebound

Valeo separately reported that global sales in the third quarter were 4.39 billion euros ($5.16 billion), a decrease of 8 percent from the third quarter in 2019, but it revised forecasts for the second half upward after a sharp rebound in production in the quarter.

Aschenbroich cited strict cost controls and a rebound in China for the improved outlook.

“The measures implemented have enabled the group to reduce structural costs in all our host countries and across all our businesses,” he said in a statement.

At the end of September, Valeo reached a cost-cutting agreement with two French unions that guarantees no factory closures or forced layoffs for the next two years. 

Valeo said in a statement on third quarter sales that it had outperformed production by four percentage points in the first nine months of the year.

The supplier’s strongest categories were cameras and other driving-assistance products, 48-volt mild hybrid components, and LED lighting systems.

Automotive production will fall 3 percent in the second half, Valeo said, in revising upward its forecasts.

The supplier is predicting that earnings before interests, depreciation, taxes and amortization will be 12 percent of sales, up from an earlier forecast of “around 10 percent of sales.”

It is also expecting free cash flow of more than 600 million euros, up from an earlier forecast of more than 400 million euros.

Valeo ranks No. 10 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $18 billion in 2019. The Paris-based company makes components for automated and connected driving, electric powertrain systems, thermal systems, wipers, and connectors and sensors.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dana reinstates full-year financial targets, reports modest Q3 profits
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Dana reinstates full-year financial targets, reports modest Q3 profits
Dana reinstates full-year financial targets, reports modest Q3 profits
Europe targets 30% of global battery cell production
Europe targets 30% of global battery cell production
Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to boost efficiency to catch up with Chinese rivals
Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to boost efficiency to catch up with Chinese rivals
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-26-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive