Unifor walks off job at Lear plant to protest GM cuts

TORONTO — Unionized workers at a Lear Corp. seat plant in Whitby, Ontario, which supplies General Motors' Oshawa car and truck assembly operation have walked off the job, the Unifor union said on Friday.

It is the latest measure in a Unifor campaign that aims to convince GM to extend production at the Oshawa plant to at least September 2020, the month in which the current contract expires. Under a broad restructuring announced in November, GM said Oshawa will close at the end of 2019.

Just more than 200 Lear workers walked off the job and would not return during their 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Eastern time shift, said Local 222 President Colin James, adding that the union will later determine whether to continue the job action.

Unifor on Twitter called the job action “a solidarity event at Lear.”

Local 222 also represents about 2,600 workers at the affected GM Oshawa plant. The union also represents about 1,800 workers at plants supplying GM's Oshawa operations.

The Oshawa plant operates on a just-in-time delivery system, keeping a limited supply of bulky commodities like seats on hand, said GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright.

“We do have a bit of a bank at the plant. So far, with this illegal action, there hasn’t been any direct impact,” Wright said. “That could change over the hours to come.”

Oshawa, which runs at 30 percent capacity, produces about 250 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impalas cars daily, on a single shift. Approximately 450 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks are produced daily, over two shifts, Wright said.

There are 350 unionized workers at Lear, a just-in-time seat supplier for GM Oshawa, which assembles the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS cars, and finishes assembly of outgoing models of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks, which are shipped to Oshawa from a plant in Indiana

"The message that we're sending is that it's not just about General Motors' workers. All the suppliers, including Lear Whitby, are impacted by a potential closure," James said.

The action comes just a day after Unifor President Jerry Dias met with UAW leadership in Detroit, where the two unions pledged to “work better together” in their campaigns against General Motors’ planned cuts.