Canadian auto industry offers Ukrainian refugees immediate jobs

“There is a proud heritage of Ukrainians in automotive in Canada, so we said, ‘let’s go,’” Volpe said in a phone interview with Automotive News Canada. “We’ve got more than a few board members who have said, ‘we need people. If you want to be active here, and invite these people, we will activate our [Human Resources] departments to respond to match-making.’

“So we put it out there.”

Volpe said even before his public callout, seven members — from Windsor, Ont. to Vaughn, Ont. — reached out to the APMA unsolicited, saying they could hire Ukrainians immediately.

He said despite the fact the APMA has its own programs that partner with the government “about onboarding people from vulnerable communities,” and its own digital learning platform, its members are still staring down a labour shortage.

More than 700,000 Canadians working in skilled trades alone are set to retire by 2028, according to a recent report by RBC. Statistics Canada in February reported that there were 73,900 vacant positions in manufacturing in December.

“We have a labour shortage,” Volpe said. “We still don’t have enough Canadians to fill the jobs we have.

"We’re ready to train people."