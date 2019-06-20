UAW and Faurecia reach tentative contract deal at Mich. plant

SALINE, Mich. -- Nearly 2,000 hourly workers at a Faurecia plant in Saline, Mich., ended a strike after nine hours when the UAW and the company announced a tentative contract agreement.

The plant, which employs 1,900 members of UAW Local 892, supplies interior parts to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc., the UAW said.

Workers were told to report for the afternoon shift at 3 p.m. EDT. The UAW scheduled a town hall meeting with members in Saline this morning.

Earlier Friday, pickets were out in force early Friday stationed at every plant entrance, cheering and chanting "8-9-2" while car horns blared. Vehicles were allowed to come and go through the main gate with no altercations. There was a strong security presence and local police were standing by. Several pickets, when interviewed, said the strike was about working conditions at the plant as much as it was about pay and benefits.

"We're working hard but they are treating us like dogs," said Goran Stankovic, who works on a line that supplies consoles to the Ford Mustang. He said he's been working at the plant since 2012. "This plant is making $1 billion a year (in revenue) and there's no profit sharing. It's all about quantity, not quality. It's all about the numbers."

Dwayne Harris, a rank-and-file member for five years, said the plant is turning over workers at a rapid pace. "Between 2,000 and 5,000 people work here every year," he said while picketing with fellow workers.

There were no immediate comments from the UAW and Faurecia about terms of the new contract.