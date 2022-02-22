Truck engine maker Cummins to buy Meritor for $2.6 billion

The deal adds electrified axle and brake products to Cummins' portfolio.

Reuters

U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc. said on Tuesday it is acquiring truck parts supplier Meritor Inc. for $2.58 billion in cash in a bid to beef up its electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings amid a boom in demand for climate-friendly transport.

The demand for electric vehicles has pushed automakers to unveil billion dollar plans to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks.

Cummins' offer of $36.50 per Meritor share represents a premium of 49.5 percent to its Friday close.

Meritor shares were up 43 percent before the bell.

The deal, valued at $3.7 billion on an enterprise basis, will be paid for using cash and debt, Cummins said.

The company added the merger is expected to generate savings of about $130 million in the third year after closing.

Baird analyst Luke Junk, in a report, said he sees "competitive implications" for suppliers Allison Transmission and Dana Inc., "with the entrance of CMI into the e-axle market a significant strategic development, potentially driving additional industry consolidation and/or increased investment spending."

Philip Nussel contributed to this report.

