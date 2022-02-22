Truck engine maker Cummins to buy Meritor

U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc. said on Tuesday it is acquiring auto parts maker Meritor Inc. for $2.58 billion in cash, expanding its engine offerings and adding axle and brake products to its portfolio.

Cummins' offer of $36.50 per Meritor share represents a premium of 49.5 percent to its Friday close.

Meritor shares were up 43 percent before the bell.

The deal, valued at $3.7 billion on an enterprise basis, will be paid for using cash and debt, Cummins said.

The company added the merger is expected to generate savings of about $130 million in the third year after closing.