Toyota supplier scammed out of $37 million

Computer scammers have fleeced a major Japan-based Toyota supplier for $37.4 million through its European subsidiary.

Toyota Boshoku Corp., a closely affiliated parts producer for Toyota with operations around the world, issued a statement on Friday that it had discovered “fraudulent payment directions from a malicious third party” resulting in a loss of approximately 4 billion yen ($37.41 million).

The seating and interiors supplier said the incident took place on Aug. 14, but it did not provide specifics about how the fraud took place or over what period.

“We are devoting our utmost efforts to procedures for securing/recovering the leaked funds,” the company said in its statement.

Toyota Boshoku ranked as the industry's 23rd largest supplier on this year's Automotive News' Top Suppliers list with estimated 2018 parts sales to automakers of $10.15 billion.

According to its statement, issued from its corporate headquarters in Kariya, Japan, the company recognized the likelihood that the payments were the result of criminal activity, and established a team of legal professionals that reported the loss to local investigating authorities.

The company is “cooperating in all aspects of the investigation,” the statement said.

The company said it would account for the losses in its year-end financial statements if necessary, but declined to provide additional details.