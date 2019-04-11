Tire makers are rolling in

The tire business and the new-vehicle market are different, but U.S. tire demand reflects consumer enthusiasm for motor vehicles, and tire suppliers see opportunity in a relatively flat and mature market. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association reported a 2.7 percent increase in 2018 original equipment and aftermarket U.S. tire sales to 325.2 million units.

So why the influx of new entrants? There's no single answer.

Marisa Lifschutz, a lead industry analyst at research firm IBISWorld, points to raw material costs as one driver of new U.S. entrants. She says it's more difficult for foreign players to absorb raw material cost increases — a primary factor in tire pricing — than domestic ones.

As the world price of rubber is expected to increase at an annualized rate of 2 percent over the next five years, she says foreign players would be forced to raise tire prices to compensate.

In other cases, entrants say they feel they have solidified their place in their home markets and are ready to take on the next one, North America. To be competitive here means avoiding transportation costs and increasing speed to market.

Triangle Tire USA expects to begin production at its first U.S. plant in Tarboro, N.C., in 2020. Triangle's parent company, Triangle Tyre Co., is headquartered in Weihai, China.

"Producing in North Carolina and distributing locally, vs. shipping product in from China, greatly increases our speed to market and significantly improves our level of service to our customers," Triangle Tire USA CEO Manny Cicero says.