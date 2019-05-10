Tenneco stock plunges after lowered outlook, spinoff delayed

Tenneco Inc. shares sank to their lowest level in nearly a decade after investors were alarmed by a trifecta of troubles announced by the auto supplier on Thursday.

The company, which makes emission control products, shock absorbers and mufflers, among other products, reported first-quarter results below expectations , lowered its revenue outlook for the year, and said it would delay the planned separation of its DRiV auto parts business. The shares tumbled as much as 38 percent in New York, its largest ever decline, to their lowest level since October 2009.

The shares bounced back in early Friday trading, rising 3.3 percent to $13.

“The expected spinoff of DRiV is now delayed from a second half of 2019 timeframe previously to mid-2020 as both companies work to stabilize business practices, improve margins, cash flow performance and balance sheet health,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst James Picariello wrote in a note to clients. “While we understand the caution surrounding the DRiV spin, we are surprised by the delay this close to the expected spin and the extent of Ride Performance’s operational struggles,” the analyst added.

In a conference call with analysts, Tenneco said North American volumes for the aftermarket parts sector were weak during the quarter.

The first quarter of the year has been a tough one for the U.S. auto industry, as sales slowed, global production decelerated amid a slowdown in China and new regulations in Europe created uncertainties. Last week, supplier Aptiv Plc had warned of continued softness in global vehicle production and further headwinds from foreign exchange and commodities, sparking a selloff in the sector.