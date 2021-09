STOCKHOLM -- Veoneer Inc. said on Thursday that it was continuing to recommend a bid from Magna International Inc., while remaining in discussions with Qualcomm, the U.S. chipmaker that made a rival offer for the Swedish parts supplier.

"Veoneer continues to recommend [the] Magna merger at this time," it said in a statement.

Veoneer added that it would continue to engage in discussions with Qualcomm in response to the firm's competing proposal.