Suppliers' factories could aid medical push

Parts suppliers are scrambling to play a role in the industry's new effort to convert automotive factory capacity to the production of ventilators, respirators, masks, hospital gowns and other key medical supplies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

But first they must sort through a host of real-world manufacturing questions — such as how to obtain the necessary tooling to produce the items, how to properly train their workers, and how to provide quality assurance on unfamiliar products.

Vehicle door handle and exterior mirror supplier ADAC Automotive last week signed up for duty in the health crisis.

Carol Stewart, ADAC executive vice president, told Automotive News in a statement that the Grand Rapids, Mich., company is working with General Motors to "identify if we can support production of critical parts for medical ventilators." The company declined further comment.

Canadian supply giant Magna International said in a statement last week that it is in "active discussions with different automakers on providing parts for ventilators, face shields and more."

Powertrain parts supplier BorgWarner Inc., steering systems and driveline supplier Nexteer Automotive and German supplier Hella were also considering the switch last week, the companies said.

Seatmaker Adient said that five of its European seating trim plants are already making reusable face masks for use by hospitals, retirement homes and company employees.

Other suppliers, such as vehicle structural products maker Benteler Group, say their current production does not support making medical equipment.

Abilities vary

Sheldon Klein, an attorney at suburban Detroit law firm Butzel Long, said the practical ability to rapidly change product lines will vary from supplier to supplier.

"For some of the suppliers, it's probably hardly different from what they do in the auto industry," Klein pointed out. "For others, it could be quite a bit away from their core competencies. That obviously inherently raises production risks."

Some lower-tiered suppliers might have products that are common to automotive and health care use, which represents a business opportunity, said Daron Gifford, a partner with consulting firm Plante Moran.

"The Tier 2s and Tier 3s are absolutely critical to provide the kinds of materials to make this work," Gifford said. "Without them stepping up for this, it's not going to work."

Devil in the details

How to do it is the big question.

Automotive component makers could turn to 3D printing to produce certain components. Other basic parts, such as ventilator tubing, could easily come from the expertise of traditional HVAC parts suppliers.

To facilitate the switch, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has relaxed its certification process and guidance for modified ventilators and other respiratory devices, granting parts makers some leniency to help them get up and running.

Beyond logistics and quality, interested suppliers still face the tasks of retooling shop floors and developing testing processes to produce functioning devices.

Gifford believes there won't be time to automate the production process. He predicted that launching the new production will likely rely on more of a job-shop plant environment.

Crain's Detroit Business contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-23-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters