Suppliers earn PACE nominations for new ideas

The Automotive News PACE Awards, now in their 26th year, recognize supplier advances in automotive technologies and processes that have reached the market.

J Ferron, PACE Awards director of judging, said the 2020 field is remarkable for the presence of both new technologies and newcomers to the industry, in addition to the innovations delivered by established companies.

"Suppliers are moving beyond their traditional product sets and expanding their focus as automakers push for more connectivity within and outside vehicles," Ferron said. "New competitors are quickening their pace of innovation."

A panel of judges will spend the next few months evaluating the finalists, with the winners announced at a ceremony March 23 in Detroit.

For the 2019 award program, 13 companies were awarded 14 PACE awards.

The 2020 PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:

Agero Inc, Medford, Mass.: Agero + Swoop roadside services network

American Axle & Manufacturing, Detroit: Electric driveline

Aptiv Services Deutschland, Nuremberg, Germany: Android infotainment compute platform

Bluewrist Inc, Markham, Ontario: 3D automated wheel installation solution

Continental Structural Plastics, Auburn Hills, Mich.: CarbonPro pickup box

Dana Inc., Maumee, Ohio: Metallic bipolar fuel cell sealing system

Dana Inc., Maumee, Ohio: Rhombus TireAnalytics

Delphi Technologies, Kokomo, Ind.: DIFlex-integrated circuit

EJOT Fastening Systems, Wixom, Mich.: EJOWELD friction element welding

Gentex Corp., Zeeland, Mich.: Integrated toll module

Hella USA Inc., Northville, Mich.: Brake system sensor

Hella USA Inc.: Northville, Mich.: Rain/light/climate sensor

Hyundai Mobis, Seoul: 3D rear combination lamp

Joyson Safety Systems, Auburn Hills, Mich.: 3D switch

Lear Corp., Southfield, Mich.: Xevo commerce and service platform

Magna Exteriors, Troy, Mich.: Composite space frame

Marelli, Auburn Hills, Mich.: h-Digi lighting module

Mobileye REM Division, Jerusalem: Road Experience Management

Nemak, Monterrey, Mexico: CPS casting process

Nylok, Lincolnwood, Ill.: Corrosion barrier fasteners for lightweight materials

Perceptron Inc., Plymouth, Mich.: AccuSite optical tracker

Robert Bosch, Farmington Hills, Mich.: Advanced rider-assistance systems

Schaeffler Technologies, Herzogenaurach, Germany: Compact coaxial transmission for e-axle

Shape Corp., Grand Haven, Mich.: Curved carbon-fiber bumper

Stoneridge, Novi, Mich.: MirrorEye camera monitor system

Tenneco, Southfield, Mich.: IROX2 bearing coating

Toyota Boshoku Corp., Toyota, Japan: Lightweight foam-molded trim

Valeo, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany: XtraVue trailer

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Elkton, Md.: Condensation management device for LED

Yazaki Corp., Susono, Japan: Battery mounted power management module