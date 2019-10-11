Suppliers earn PACE nominations for new ideas

The Automotive News PACE Awards, now in their 26th year, recognize supplier advances in automotive technologies and processes that have reached the market.
J Ferron, PACE Awards director of judging, said the 2020 field is remarkable for the presence of both new technologies and newcomers to the industry, in addition to the innovations delivered by established companies.
"Suppliers are moving beyond their traditional product sets and expanding their focus as automakers push for more connectivity within and outside vehicles," Ferron said. "New competitors are quickening their pace of innovation."
A panel of judges will spend the next few months evaluating the finalists, with the winners announced at a ceremony March 23 in Detroit.
For the 2019 award program, 13 companies were awarded 14 PACE awards.
The 2020 PACE Award finalists and their innovations are:
Agero Inc, Medford, Mass.: Agero + Swoop roadside services network
American Axle & Manufacturing, Detroit: Electric driveline
Aptiv Services Deutschland, Nuremberg, Germany: Android infotainment compute platform
Bluewrist Inc, Markham, Ontario: 3D automated wheel installation solution
Continental Structural Plastics, Auburn Hills, Mich.: CarbonPro pickup box
Dana Inc., Maumee, Ohio: Metallic bipolar fuel cell sealing system
Dana Inc., Maumee, Ohio: Rhombus TireAnalytics
Delphi Technologies, Kokomo, Ind.: DIFlex-integrated circuit
EJOT Fastening Systems, Wixom, Mich.: EJOWELD friction element welding
Gentex Corp., Zeeland, Mich.: Integrated toll module
Hella USA Inc., Northville, Mich.: Brake system sensor
Hella USA Inc.: Northville, Mich.: Rain/light/climate sensor
Hyundai Mobis, Seoul: 3D rear combination lamp
Joyson Safety Systems, Auburn Hills, Mich.: 3D switch
Lear Corp., Southfield, Mich.: Xevo commerce and service platform
Magna Exteriors, Troy, Mich.: Composite space frame
Marelli, Auburn Hills, Mich.: h-Digi lighting module
Mobileye REM Division, Jerusalem: Road Experience Management
Nemak, Monterrey, Mexico: CPS casting process
Nylok, Lincolnwood, Ill.: Corrosion barrier fasteners for lightweight materials
Perceptron Inc., Plymouth, Mich.: AccuSite optical tracker
Robert Bosch, Farmington Hills, Mich.: Advanced rider-assistance systems
Schaeffler Technologies, Herzogenaurach, Germany: Compact coaxial transmission for e-axle
Shape Corp., Grand Haven, Mich.: Curved carbon-fiber bumper
Stoneridge, Novi, Mich.: MirrorEye camera monitor system
Tenneco, Southfield, Mich.: IROX2 bearing coating
Toyota Boshoku Corp., Toyota, Japan: Lightweight foam-molded trim
Valeo, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany: XtraVue trailer
W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Elkton, Md.: Condensation management device for LED
Yazaki Corp., Susono, Japan: Battery mounted power management module