Supplier trade group OESA elects board chair, industry adviser

DETROIT — The Original Equipment Suppliers Association has named Francoise Colpron as chair of the trade group's board of directors, effective immediately.

Colpron, 49, group president of French supplier Valeo's North American unit, was the association's vice chair since November. She has been a board member since 2015. Colpron was recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry that same year, as well as in 2010.

"We are honored to have Francoise at the helm of our board of directors," Julie Fream, CEO of the association, said in a statement Friday. "We appreciate her strategic leadership and commitment to champion the mission of OESA."

Ramzi Hermiz, who was chairman since 2018, has been reelected to the board as an industry adviser. He has served on the board since 2015.

Hermiz had been CEO of Shiloh Industries, a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration products for the auto industry and other sectors, since 2012. He resigned from the position this month to "pursue other professional interests," the company said.

"He has been a champion to the supplier industry for many years, and we are delighted to have his continued support," Fream said.