Supplier Marelli plans 1,500 job cuts amid components shortage

CEO letter: Marelli will eliminate about 7.5% of its 20,000 office staff next year

Bloomberg

Auto supplier Marelli Corp. is planning about 1,500 job cuts worldwide in a bid to build a leaner company amid a pandemic-driven components shortage.

The diversified powertrain and electronics company plans to eliminate about 7.5 percent of its 20,000 office staff next year in order to align its workforce and costs with industry levels, according to a letter sent by CEO Beda Bolzenius to employees and seen by Bloomberg News. The content of the letter was subsequently confirmed by the company.

Marelli is also planning a wider restructuring that will include ten new business units and six divisions, the letter said, adding that it will also look to strengthen business in China.

Volker Krebs will be appointed CFO while Juan Molla will be named global chief commercial officer, the letter said. Bharat Vennapusa will be the new chief of global operations. 

Related Article
CEO Beda Bolzenius works to blend cultures

Marelli was formed in 2019, after KKR completed its acquisition of Magneti Marelli from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and combined the unit with existing portfolio company Calsonic Kansei. The company operates about 170 facilities and research and development centers across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, according to its website.

KKR & Co. is considering a sale of Marelli’s suspension systems business as the private equity firm shifts the focus of the car parts company toward more profitable products, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in June.

Marelli ranks No. 18 on the Automotive News list of the top global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $11.5 billion in 2020.

Related Article
Introducing our 2021 list of the top auto suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. opens new probe into 30 million vehicles with Takata airbag inflators
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
takata
U.S. opens new probe into 30 million vehicles with Takata airbag inflators
Supplier Lyten will use Detroit show to emerge from ‘stealth mode'
The Bosch 230 motor turns both axle shafts.
E-motor for commercial use coming from Bosch
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive