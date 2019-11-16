Supplier concerns linger after UAW strike

The UAW strike that halted General Motors production for 40 days could have a lingering effect on many suppliers in North America. It might also serve as a taste of things to come.
Among those affected by the halt in GM shipments: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Tenneco, Aptiv, Lear Corp., Nemak, Valeo, Faurecia and Magna International Inc.
As a result of the strike, 130 suppliers reported temporary layoffs of 17,000 U.S. employees, according to the Original Equipment Suppliers Association. And many major suppliers said they expect financial fallout into 2020.
The immediate impact was lost sales revenue, followed by reductions in net income forecasts for the year.
In its third-quarter earnings call, seating and electronic systems supplier Lear said the strike meant $525 million in lost revenue. Electronics supplier Aptiv said it anticipates a hit of around $250 million to its 2019 net sales. At driveline and drivetrain supplier American Axle, where GM represented 41 percent of net sales last year, the labor halt took $57 million out of third-quarter sales.