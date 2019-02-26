Sunroof systems supplier expands in Mich. with new contract

DETROIT -- The automotive sunroof and panel systems unit of Inteva LLC plans to invest $13.9 million and hire 334 people in Oakland or Wayne counties after securing a new supply contract.

US Roof LLC is seeking a lease of 70,000 to 100,000 square feet to house a technology center, office space, a lab, production and warehousing, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corp. memo. The investment is supported by a $3.34 million grant toward the promised job creation approved Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund board.

US Roof needs the extra capacity to meet capacity needs tied to a recent contract win from an unspecified Michigan automaker, the MEDC said in the memo. Inteva was also considering locating the expansion at Overland Industrial Park in Toledo, Ohio, which is near Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep operations.

Inteva entered the roof systems business in 2011 following the roughly $27 million acquisition of ArvinMeritor Inc.'s body systems unit, which more than doubled the interiors supplier's business at the time.

Inteva, based near Detroit in Troy, Mich., ranks No. 78 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $2.5 billion in 2017.