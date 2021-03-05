Stellantis to distribute its stake in Faurecia to shareholders

Stake in Faurecia was previously held by PSA, which merged with Fiat Chrysler to create Stellantis

Reuters

MILAN -- Stellantis on Thursday announced distribution of the stake it still holds in supplier Faurecia to its shareholders.

Stellantis shareholders will decide on the distribution of the shares and up to 308 million euros ($368.46 million) raised from a previous equity sale in Faurecia, in a meeting on March 8, the group said in a statement.

The stake in Faurecia was previously held by the former PSA Group, which merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earlier this year to create Stellantis.

The stake distribution was part of the deal between the two companies.

PSA initially held a 46 percent stake in Faurecia, but last year it said it sold a 7 percent stake, keeping the 308 million euros cash it raised for distribution to Stellantis shareholders after the merger completion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Foam shortage looms over seating suppliers, auto production
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Foam shortage looms over seating suppliers, auto production
Foam shortage looms over seating suppliers, auto production
U.S. will review impact of SK Innovation ruling on Biden green transportation goals
U.S. will review impact of SK Innovation ruling on Biden green transportation goals
Dana acquires electronics and software provider Pi Innovo
Dana acquires electronics and software provider Pi Innovo
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive