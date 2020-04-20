Source more parts locally, Unifor's Dias says

Unifor President Jerry Dias said the union would push automakers to "get their collective crap together" on worker safety and reexamine the viability of a global supply chain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dias, whose union represents workers at Canadian plants operated by the Detroit 3, said the economic crisis caused by the virus outbreak should push automakers to reevaluate their business models. Just as the 2008-09 financial crisis tipped a fragile industry into disarray, the pandemic will expose the fragility of the global supply chain and the benefits of sourcing more parts locally, Dias said.