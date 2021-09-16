SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business

The unit, to be launched on Oct. 1, will initially be a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Innovation.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

SEOUL -- Key automotive battery supplier SK Innovation Co. said on Thursday its shareholders approved the company's proposal to separate its battery business into a new company.

The decision paves the way for the battery unit -- a key supplier for Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co. and other automakers -- to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost production capacity expansion.

The unit, to be launched on Oct. 1, will initially be a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Innovation, tentatively named "SK Battery Co. Ltd."

More than 80 percentr of SK Innovation shareholders voted in favor of the plan, SK Innovation said in a statement.

"It's crucial to secure timely financial resources for further quantitative and qualitative expansions in the future," SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun told shareholders.

"With the split-off of the battery business, we plan to evaluate various ways to secure resources, such as establishing joint ventures, partnerships and attracting strategic and financial investors."

Kim played down speculation the battery unit could go public as early as next year. He said the business, which is aiming to turn profitable in 2022, expects its financial performance to improve as its U.S. factories start operations.

 

Related Article
Deal in LG Chem, SK battery drama clears EV speed bump

In July, Kim said he would review whether to list only on Nasdaq or opt for a dual listing in the U.S. and South Korea.

The South Korean battery maker said it had more than 1 terawatt hours (TWh) worth of batteries, which could power about 14 million EVs.

South Korea's National Pension Service, SK Innovation's No.2 shareholder with an 8.05 percent stake, on Tuesday voted against the split-off plan, citing concerns about damage to shareholder value.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Vitesco sign web.jpg
Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
Vitesco charging solution.jpg
Vitesco heads toward IPO with nearly $17.7 billion in orders for e-products
Straubel in 2016, while still at Tesla
A Tesla co-founder aims to build an entire U.S. battery industry
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive